Mazon Verona Kinsman softball wins IVC Small School Conference

Mazon Verona Kinsman rolled to a IVC Small School Conference championship with an 11-1 win over Saratoga in the title game. MVK finished the season at 12-2.

Kaylee Klinker doubled, scored three times and drove in two runs in the championship victory, Hayden Pfeifer had two hits and four RBIs and Brynlee Hunt and Marlie Lissy scored two runs apiece.

Pfeifer also earned the victory in the circle, striking out nine batters in the complete game win.

The IVC Small School Conference championship win is the second in the school’s history.