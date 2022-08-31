August 31, 2022
Junk in the Trunk flea markets scheduled for September 18, October 1

By Shaw Local News Network

Toy cars and trucks from various eras were on sale on Sunday at Junk in the Trunk in Morris. (Heidi Litchfield)

The Junk in the Trunk flea markets will take place Sunday, September 18 at 100 Commercial Drive and Saturday, October 1 in the Honest Abe’s parking lot south of Morris on Route 47 north of Southmore Road.

Set up time for the markets are 8:30 a.m. and the sales run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. it is a first-come, first-served event with no reservations required. Vendor fees are $20 per spot with proceeds given to a local charity. Participating vendors will need to read the rules and confirm they agree to them by emailing Ken at willis824@comcast.net or calling 815-942-2032.

