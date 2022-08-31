Junk in the Trunk flea markets scheduled for September 18, October 1

The Junk in the Trunk flea markets will take place Sunday, September 18 at 100 Commercial Drive and Saturday, October 1 in the Honest Abe’s parking lot south of Morris on Route 47 north of Southmore Road.

Set up time for the markets are 8:30 a.m. and the sales run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. it is a first-come, first-served event with no reservations required. Vendor fees are $20 per spot with proceeds given to a local charity. Participating vendors will need to read the rules and confirm they agree to them by emailing Ken at willis824@comcast.net or calling 815-942-2032.