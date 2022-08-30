Public safety officials continues search for missing barge crew member on Des Plaines River

CHANNAHON – U.S. Coast Guard and public safety officials are continuing to search the Des Plaines River after a person was reported missing from a barge crew Monday night, according to a press release.

The Channahon Fire Protection District was dispatched to the area of Interstate 55 and the Des Plaines River at 7:22 p.m. After an initial investigation, it was determined the individual was last seen at approximately 5:45 p.m. Monday, according to police.

Search boats were deployed and conducted several search patterns along the river between I-55 and the Dresden Dam and Lock. The Channahon Police Department provided a helicopter to perform aerial passes over the river.

Search efforts were unsuccessful and due to safety concerns after nightfall resulting in poor visual navigation, search efforts ended at 9 p.m, according to a press release.

Operations commenced at 6 a.m. Tuesday with boats from from the Channahon, Minooka, Coal City, and Morris Fire Protection Districts and jet-skis from Wilmington ESDA. The Coast Guard has deployed a vessel to assist with river traffic safety as crews conduct searches. Search operations will continue throughout the day.