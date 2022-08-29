Morris Herald-News Pets of the Week : Aug. 29, 2022

The Morris Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week.

Email “Pet of the Week” submissions to news@morrisherald-news.com. Photos should be in jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style, grammar and run as space is available.

Tawney is a 4-month-old domestic shorthair. He is very outgoing and curious. She is shy at first but, will come around on her own time. Tawney is looking for her forever home. For more information on Tawney, including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

Einstein is a a 6-month-old domestic shorthair. He is friendly and affectionate. Einstein is high spirited and enjoys playing with her toys.For more information on Einstein, including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

Jafar is a 1-year-old domestic shorthair. He is shy upon first meeting, but quickly turns playful. Jafar would make a great addition to any family. For more information on Jafar, including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

Lisby is a 4-year-old tabby. She is very sweet and loves affection. Lisby is not fond of other cats and would do best in a single-family home. To meet Lisby, visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

