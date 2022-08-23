Morris woman arrested on false reporting of assault

MORRIS — A Morris woman was arrested after she allegedly submitted a false report to police that she was battered by a male acquaintance, according to Morris Police Deputy Chief Paul Burke.

Caitlyn Goodpaster, 29, of Morris was arrested on suspicion of submitting a false police report of assault on Monday. Goddpaster told police she was injured by a male acquaintance in the 800 block of Liberty Street around 8 a.m. Monday.

Burke said she was transported to Morris Hospital for her injuries and the accused male was taken to the Grundy County Jail. An hour later, a neighbor brought his ring camera to the Morris Police Department.

The video shows Goodpaster lying on the ground and slamming her face and head into the hardwood floor herself, showing she caused the injuries herself, said Burke.

The unidentified male was later released from the Grundy County Jail and Goodpaster was then taken into custody.