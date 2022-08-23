Morris mayor participates in Edgar Fellows Program

Mayor Chris Brown of Morris was among 40 public policy leaders from across Illinois selected to be part of the 10th annual Edgar Fellows Program in Champaign from August 7-11. The Edgar Fellows Program is an initiative designed by former Illinois Governor Jim Edgar to inspire respectful and collaborative leadership to address the state’s major challenges.

The 40 participants selected this year were chosen from a field of nearly 150 nominees and reflect Illinois’ political, racial, ethnic and geographic diversity. They include elected and appointed officials from all levels of government, leaders of non-profit organizations and individuals who are making their mark in the business world.

The week in Champaign included an intense executive training program designed and hosted by Edgar and his staff, some of whom are housed at the University of Illinois Institute of Government and Public Affairs. The fellows engaged with more than two dozen policy experts and experienced practitioners. They also learned from one another in discussions of issues that included economic development, climate change, education, Medicaid, negotiations and intergovernmental cooperation.

The Edgar Fellows Program is funded by donations from a diverse group of individuals, organizations and companies interested in promoting competent, ethical and solution-oriented leadership in Illinois.