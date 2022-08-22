Morris Hospital Auxiliary to host golf outing to support patient transportation

Morris Hospital Auxiliary will hold its annual golf outing Monday, Sept. 26, at Morris Country Club, 2615 U.S. Route 6 in Morris with all proceeds benefitting the Morris Hospital Patient Transportation and LifeLine programs.

Guests are invited to play golf, purchase dinner tickets or participate in the helicopter ball drop for a chance to win a $1,000 cash prize.

Activities will begin with golfer check-in and lunch at 11 a.m. Golfers will hit the links at noon for 18 holes of golf. The cost for 18 holes and lunch is $150 a person or $540 for a foursome.

Non-golfers are invited to support the event by purchasing tickets for a carry-out dinner, featuring pulled pork, roasted potatoes, coleslaw, corn, rolls and dessert. Dinner tickets are $25 a person with food available at 5 p.m. Depending on the Grundy County COVID-19 risk level at the time of the outing, seating may be provided for those who choose to eat their meal at the country club. Updates will be posted on the hospital website and Facebook page.

Anyone can support the cause by purchasing a chance in the helicopter ball drop, which will take place at 5:30 p.m. Kendall Copters will drop about 200 numbered golf balls from the helicopter onto the first green. The person who purchases the ball that lands closest to the hole will win a $1,000 cash prize. One golf ball can be purchased for $20, three for $50 or seven for $100. Participants do not need to be present to win.

To make reservations for golf or to purchase tickets for the dinner or helicopter ball drop, go to morrishospital.org/golf or call 815-705-7002.