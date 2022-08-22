Coal City Fall Fest kicks off September 16

Coal City’s second annual Fall Fest kicks off Friday, September 16 after the Coal City High School football game with a performance from Bad Choices in the parking lot at 625 S. Broadway.

The festival will continue at 4 p.m. Saturday, September 17 with a car show on Broadway from Campbell Park North to Oak Street with prizes awarded, the Megan Bugg 5k Run begins at 6 p.m. at Babe’s Tap, an inflatable obstacle course will be set up from 4 to 7 p.m. in Campbell Park, Coal City Fire Department and Public Works Touch-a-Truck competition will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Center Street, Snap Shot will perform from 7 to 10 p.m. in Bob’s Advanced Auto’s parking lot on South Broadway and there will be axe-throwing, an archery range and an escape room.

Food and drink will be available with beer provided by the Lions Club, foot by a Picture Me Smokin’ food truck from 4 to 9 p.m., bratwurst from the Boy Scouts, Hoagies from the Presbyterian Church, lemonade shake-ups from the Science Club, coffee and bakery items from Beans N Bites and other food and refreshments from local establishments.

For more information, call the Coal City Village Hall at 815-634-8608 or visit coalcity-il.gov.