August 22, 2022
Shaw Local
Coal City Fall Fest kicks off September 16

By Shaw Local News Network

Coal City’s second annual Fall Fest kicks off Friday, September 16 after the Coal City High School football game with a performance from Bad Choices in the parking lot at 625 S. Broadway.

The festival will continue at 4 p.m. Saturday, September 17 with a car show on Broadway from Campbell Park North to Oak Street with prizes awarded, the Megan Bugg 5k Run begins at 6 p.m. at Babe’s Tap, an inflatable obstacle course will be set up from 4 to 7 p.m. in Campbell Park, Coal City Fire Department and Public Works Touch-a-Truck competition will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Center Street, Snap Shot will perform from 7 to 10 p.m. in Bob’s Advanced Auto’s parking lot on South Broadway and there will be axe-throwing, an archery range and an escape room.

Food and drink will be available with beer provided by the Lions Club, foot by a Picture Me Smokin’ food truck from 4 to 9 p.m., bratwurst from the Boy Scouts, Hoagies from the Presbyterian Church, lemonade shake-ups from the Science Club, coffee and bakery items from Beans N Bites and other food and refreshments from local establishments.

For more information, call the Coal City Village Hall at 815-634-8608 or visit coalcity-il.gov.

