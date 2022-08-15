Morris Cruise night sees 720 cars

MORRIS – Organizers of Morris Cruise Night say the Saturday night event saw thousands of spectators come out to ogle the 720 cars lined up along Liberty Street.

Cars from 117 cities were registered, according to Cruise Nights Herb Wyeth.

“It was a great night,” Wyeth said. " The weather was beautiful, very comfortable evening. Everyone was excited because August is usually our biggest night and with us setting a new record in July- we expected more, but with the rain on either side of us, we didn’t see the numbers. We raised a lot of money and overall it was a great night.”

Celebrity Choice Award (Tyler Post Grundy County Sheriff's Deputy) Brandon Goodwin's 1972 Chevrolet C 10 pickup from Seneca, Illinois (RANDY CURRY)

The beneficiary of the evening was the Morris Shrine Club.

The winner of the Beneficiary’s Choice Award was ‘46 Ford Woody owner by Phil & Debbie Beckers from Dwight, IL. The celebrity of the event was Grundy County Deputy Tyler Post and his choice winner was ‘72 Chevrolet C 10 pickup owned by Brandon Goodwin from Seneca, IL.

The 50/50 raffle raised $6,714 half was awarded to Dan Hill, who chose to donate it back to the Morris Shrine Club.

The next Morris Cruise Night will be Sept. 10 and will benefit Pink Heals Joliet Chapter.