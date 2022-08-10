Morris Community High School seeking public input for mascot

Morris Community High School is moving forward in executing the mascot retirement plan that the Board of Education approved in January 2022.

The next step in the process is to ask community members to please complete the survey that can be found at this link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/MorrisCHS

“We are asking that this survey be widely shared through news media and social media to solicit as much feedback as possible. The link will be placed on our website, as well. It’s a very short survey that gives people the chance to provide suggestions for a new mascot, and also to provide additional feedback that may help the Board in this process,” said Dr. Craig Ortiz, superintendent of the district.

The survey will remain open through August 31.

“The Board will then receive a report on the feedback that was collected so that they can decide how to proceed,” said Ortiz.