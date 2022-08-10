Grundy County provides COVID-19 update

The Center for Disease Control’s COVID-19 Community Level remains at “high” in the latest COVID-19 update. Community Levels are a tool used to help communities decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest data. Levels are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, admissions and the total number of new COVID-19 cases.

Areas with a high Community Level are advised to wear a mask indoors in public, stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and get tested if symptoms arise. Additional precautions may be needed for people at high risk for severe illness.

The Health Department has vaccines available for persons six months and older by appointment. Call 815-941-3404 to schedule. Local pharmacies have additional clinic opportunities. Residents may choose to visit vaccine.gov to find a provider administering vaccines to persons of any age.