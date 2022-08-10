5 Things to do In Grundy County: 3 French Hens, Cruise Night, Concerts and More

1. 3 French Hens Market: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at Jennifer’s Garden 555 Gore Road Morris.
The event is $5 a person. Kids 12 and younger are free.
Shop antiques, artisans, fresh produce, baked goods, handcrafted items and more.
To learn more visit the3frenchhensmarket.com.
2. Lavender and Yoga: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at Nettle Creek Lavender Farm, 8255 Pioneer Road in Morris.
This event is $30 prepaid on eventbrite.com or $40 day of.
Enjoy a 45 minute basic yoga class among the sights and sounds of nature surrounded by the relaxing smell of lavender.
To learn more, visit nettlecreeklavenderfarm.com.
3. Morris Cruise Night: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, August 13, in downtown Morris. Only cruise night participants will be able to park on Liberty Street.
The minimal registration fee for care owners to display their cars is $10, entry closes at 8 p.m.
The public is free to enjoy these classic cars at no cost.
The event’s beneficiary is the Morris Shrine Club. 50/50 raffle tickets are on sale, six for $5 or $1 each.
To learn more, visit morriscruisenight.com.
4. Concert on the Courthouse Lawn: 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, on the Grundy County Courthouse Lawn, 111 E. Washington St., Morris.
The event is free. The Del Bergeson Orchestra will be performing.
5. Overstock Purse Sale: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, First Methodist Church at the Wesley Center
111 North St, Morris.
This event is free. All proceeds go towards educational scholarships and grants for woman.