August 10, 2022
Shaw Local
5 Things to do In Grundy County: 3 French Hens, Cruise Night, Concerts and More

By Maribeth M. Wilson

A 1954 Buick Super Riviera was on display Saturday during the a past Morris Cruise Night of the year. (Rob Oesterle)

1. 3 French Hens Market: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at Jennifer’s Garden 555 Gore Road Morris.

The event is $5 a person. Kids 12 and younger are free.

Shop antiques, artisans, fresh produce, baked goods, handcrafted items and more.

To learn more visit the3frenchhensmarket.com.

Patrons ponder some of the items on display at a past 3 French Hens French County Market in Morris. The market will be featured in the spring 2012 edition of ‘Romantic Country’ magazine in the ‘best of the fleas’ category. (Herald File)

2. Lavender and Yoga: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at Nettle Creek Lavender Farm, 8255 Pioneer Road in Morris.

This event is $30 prepaid on eventbrite.com or $40 day of.

Enjoy a 45 minute basic yoga class among the sights and sounds of nature surrounded by the relaxing smell of lavender.

To learn more, visit nettlecreeklavenderfarm.com.

3. Morris Cruise Night: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, August 13, in downtown Morris. Only cruise night participants will be able to park on Liberty Street.

The minimal registration fee for care owners to display their cars is $10, entry closes at 8 p.m.

The public is free to enjoy these classic cars at no cost.

The event’s beneficiary is the Morris Shrine Club. 50/50 raffle tickets are on sale, six for $5 or $1 each.

To learn more, visit morriscruisenight.com.

Celebrity Choice (Julie Wilkinson) 1957 Chevrolet Bel-Air Convertible owned by Rich Robinette of Channahon

4. Concert on the Courthouse Lawn: 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, on the Grundy County Courthouse Lawn, 111 E. Washington St., Morris.

The event is free. The Del Bergeson Orchestra will be performing.

5. Overstock Purse Sale: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, First Methodist Church at the Wesley Center

111 North St, Morris.

This event is free. All proceeds go towards educational scholarships and grants for woman.

