Morris Hospital reports progress on surgery renovations

Since completing a major modernization project on the hospital main campus last year, Morris Hospital has made significant progress on the next round of renovations that will result a new, state-of-the-art Surgery Department.

The $13.2 million project was approved by the Illinois Department of Health in 2022 and will expand and modernize another key clinical area of the hospital, according to a recent press release.

Central to the renovations will be three, newly-constructed operating rooms built to house today’s modern surgical technology, with plans designed to accommodate additional operating rooms as needed in the future. A “sterile core” hallway will connect the operating rooms to a new sterile processing area where instruments used in surgery are cleaned, sterilized and prepared for the next case.

The initial phase of renovations in the surgery department will also result in five additional private prep/recovery rooms for the Ambulatory Surgery area, where outpatients start and end their surgical visit. The cost of the project also includes new equipment and a dedicated heating, ventilation and cooing system for the surgical area of the hospital.

After the areas currently under renovation open for patient services in the first quarter of 2023, the next phase will involve turning the current operating rooms into new procedure rooms for gastrointestinal, bronchoscopy and other procedures involving anesthesia. The second phase will also result in dedicated surgical consult rooms and a new surgical waiting room.