Left to right, Doc Gregory from the Will County Building Trades & Council presents the donation to Joe Schmitz (center) and Brad Baker of Operation St. Nick at their annual golf outing. (Courtesy of Joe Schmitz)

The Will County Building & Trades Council donated $5,000 to Operation St. Nick’s Christmas program during their annual golf outing.

Operation St. Nick is a Grundy County-only not-for-profit charity that has helped families in need with eight different programs for more than 40 years.