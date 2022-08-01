Two people stabbed in ‘neighbor dispute’, investigation is ongoing

MORRIS – Two people were injured after a a stabbing incident at a home in the 200 Block of East High Street in Morris on Sunday.

Morris police said they were called to the address on a noise complaint at 3:09 a.m. When officers arrived two people had been stabbed following a “neighbor dispute.” Both individuals were transported to the hospital for their injuries.

Police stated the incident remains under investigation and assured the public all involved parties have been detained and the scene is secure.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.