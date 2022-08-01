LyondellBasell donates to We Care of Grundy County

GRUNDY – We Care of Grundy County recently received a grant of $4,000 from LyondellBasell to purchase pallet racks and a mobile staircase for their food pantry.

“This grant has been a huge help to us,” said Eric Fisher, Executive Director at We Care of Grundy County, “we were in serious need of pallet racks in order to organize our food stock. It is a constant battle for our volunteers to handle the food coming in and going out and keeping all the expiration dates organized. These pallet racks have helped us redesign our stock area and create new processes that make our day-to-day challenges easier and more efficient. I can’t say enough about the good that LyondellBasell does in our community.”

We Care’s food pantry is housed in an 18,000 square-foot warehouse on Bedford Rd in Morris. Grundy County residents in need can access food from the pantry two times per month and leave with a full grocery cart of meats, dairy, shelf stables, cleaning supplies and personal products each visit.

“This summer we have seen a rise in need for all of our services,” said Fisher, “We are very grateful to have the support from local businesses like LyondellBasell so that we can do the work we do to help people when they are struggling to get by.”