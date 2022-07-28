Community Pulse: ‘Coal City is proud to collaborate’

Continued success at collaborative projects is necessary to meet the demands of our communities. Collaboration can be difficult when managing the resources over which each entity is governing versus the liability that falls upon the respective directors to do their best for their constituents. Collaboration occurs in many different sizes. However, as each of us think of an entrepreneurial idea to fill a need or wondering, “what can I do to solve a problem,” we must continue to work together with existing resources to reach common goals.

Here are three different examples of collaboration within Coal City of success as a result of leveraging existing resources to reach a better product for our residents. The Coal City Public Library District and the Village collaborated wherein the outdoor movie technology purchased by the Park Board is now being utilized by the Library District for outdoor family movie night because the individual movie licensing comes at a lower cost for the District than the Village. Same result – Coal City residents get to enjoy a free movie night outdoors for the joint effort.

The ribbon cutting ceremony that celebrated one recipient’s rehabilitation after as a part of the housing rehabilitation program. (Courtesy of Matt Fritz)

Coal City just completed its first Housing Rehabilitation Program success. In this program, Illinois utilizes available federal funds to improve specified housing stock by allowing municipalities to apply for a grant by which about $500,000 of federal funds are utilized to rehabilitate aging homes within a specific area. The bureaucratic requirements to participate are many; thus, Coal City contracted a regional organization, the North Central Illinois Council of Governments (NCICG) to apply and administer the federal funds. Local matching funds were required to apply, which led to the Community Foundation of Grundy County to chip in some funds for the grant. Lastly, after identifying qualified households who could utilize the available funding, another agency – Kendall/Grundy Community Action’s LIHEAP program (another specific federal funding program) increased total rehabilitation dollars spent at each household to exceed $50,000 in some participant households. Pointing all of these available resources at one problem led to the rehabilitation of 10 homes within Coal City at zero cost to our qualified households.

Lastly, collaboration was used to meet an Illinois statutory mandate lessening the total number of dispatch agencies throughout the state. The Grundy County Consolidated Dispatch has an intergovernmental contract by which 15 agencies contribute for a joint essential service relied upon to direct emergency responders where they are needed in an expedited manner. The consolidation provided best technology practices for the participating agencies at a much lower cost than other similar agencies while increasing reliability.

Coal City is proud to collaborate solving local government issues; such efforts have been necessary, have proven beneficial and must continue to continuously meet future challenges.