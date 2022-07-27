July 27, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsCoronavirusOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

Morris native named VP of Research and Development at Sheboygan Paint Company

By Shaw Local News Network
Morris native Cynthia Baricos has been promoted to Vice President of Research and Development at Sheboygan Paint Company.

Morris native Cynthia Baricos has been promoted to Vice President of Research and Development at Sheboygan Paint Company. (Provided by Sara Davis Marketing)

Morris native Cynthia Baricos has been promoted to vice president of research and development at Sheboygan Paint Company.

In her new role, Baricos will direct the R&D team to ensure Sheboygan Paint Company maintains its competitive advantage in the marketplace by developing innovative coating solutions for customers, according to a news release from the company. She is responsible for the strategy and execution of the organization’s Quality Management Systems, ensuring process efficiency.

Baricos joined the company in January 2021 as a director of research and development. She has more than 20 years of experience at industry leaders such as Dow Chemical, Valspar and Sherwin Williams.

Morris