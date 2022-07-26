Morris Theatre Guild Announces Auditions for ‘Odd Couple’ on August 7 and 8

MORRIS – Who is the most famous Odd Couple? Oscar and Felix, of course. Morris Theatre Guild is bringing this Neil Simon classic back for another fun time this fall, and folks are encouraged to audition for this great show on August 7 from 2 to 4 p.m. and August 8 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Morris Theatre Guild, 516 W. Illinois Avenue.

In addition to Oscar Madison, a disorderly mess of a man, and a recently divorced sportswriter, and Felix Ungar, the finicky, fussy hypochondriac with his own marriage struggles who moves in with Oscar, there are his poker buddies. Speed is crusty and sarcastic; Murray is an NYPD cop; Roy is Oscar’s accountant and has a dry sense of humor; and Vinnie is subdued and picked on by Speed. Don’t forget the Pigeon sisters, Gwendolyn and Cecily, the English girls who live upstairs.

This classic comedy opens as a group of the guys assemble for cards in the apartment of divorced Oscar Madison. If the mess is any indication, it’s no wonder that his wife left him. Late to arrive is Felix Unger, who has just been separated from his wife. Fastidious, depressed, and way too tense, Felix seems suicidal, but as the action unfolds, Oscar becomes the one with murder on his mind when the clean freak and the slob ultimately decide to room together with hilarious results as “The Odd Couple” is born.

Show dates for this classic comedy are October 21-23 and 28-30. Tickets will be available at morristheatreguild.org or by calling 815-942-1966. This wonderful start to the MTG 2022-23 Season will be followed by the “WMTG Radio Christmas show” on December 2-11, the comedy “Mama Won’t Fly” on March 3-12, and The “Gin Game” on May 12-21. Season Tickets will also be available online for $48, a savings on ticket prices. This provides a wonderful way to support Morris Theatre Guild and guarantee tickets for these great shows.