Pets of the Week: July 25

The Morris Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week.

Email “Pet of the Week” submissions to news@morrisherald-news.com. Photos should be in jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style, grammar and run as space is available.

Snart is a 4-month-old domestic shorthair. She is likes to hide, but is affectionate after she gets to know you. For more information on Snart, contact Forepaws at megan@forepawspets.com. Visit https://www.forepawspets.com/

Snart is a 4-month-old domestic shorthair. She is likes to hide, but is affectionate after she gets to know you. For more information on Snart, contact Forepaws at megan@forepawspets.com. Visit https://www.forepawspets.com/ (Maribeth Wilson)

Bernie is a 9-month-old domestic longhair. She is loving and affectionate. Bernie is relaxed and would make a great addition to any home. For more information on Bernie, contact contact Forepaws at megan@forepawspets.com. Visit https://www.forepawspets.com/.

Bernie is a 9-month-old domestic longhair. She is loving and affectionate. Bernie is relaxed and would make a great addition to any home. For more information on Bernie, contact contact Forepaws at megan@forepawspets.com. Visit https://www.forepawspets.com/. (Maribeth Wilson)

Tracer is a 3-year-old spotted torti. She is very outgoing and curious. She is shy at first but, will come around on her own time. Tracer is looking for her forever home. For more information on Tracer, contact contact Forepaws at megan@forepawspets.com. Visit https://www.forepawspets.com/.

Tracer is a 3-year-old spotted torti. She is very outgoing and curious. She is shy at first but, will come around on her own time. Tracer is looking for her forever home. For more information on Tracer, contact contact Forepaws at megan@forepawspets.com. Visit https://www.forepawspets.com/. (Maribeth Wilson)

Rose is a 2-year-old domestic. She is gentle and loving. Rose enjoys attention and loves everyone she meets. For more information on Rose, contact contact Forepaws at megan@forepawspets.com. Visit https://www.forepawspets.com/.