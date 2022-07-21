No injuries in Morris garage fire

MORRIS – A garage fire this morning on Parklake Drive in Morris caused about $15,000 in damages, according to Morris Fire Chief Tracey Steffes.

The structural fire was reported around 11:14 a.m. Thursday in the 1700 Block of Parklake Drive in Morris, according to Morris Fire Department.

A fire began behind the residential apartments in a detached garage, no vehicles were present, according to Steffes.

The cause of the fire was determined to be an electrical shortage within the garage door, according to the Morris Fire Department.

No injuries were reported.