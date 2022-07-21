Community Pulse: Grundy County is meeting the energy challenge

Grundy County has a unique opportunity to leverage its energy assets into the future. Pick up the papers and you read about energy. Fill up your car and watch the dial spin. Paying your electric or gas bill and wonder about charges. Watching the weather events and hear the discussion regarding our warming planet. The geopolitical issues in Europe with energy and Russia. Energy is all the talk, and in many ways, Grundy County is right in the middle of it all with its robust energy assets.

Reliable and affordable power are a fundamental component of economic development and will continue to be a driver of investment in the future. Manufacturers consume nearly one-third of all energy in the U.S. Retaining quality jobs and attracting new investment in advanced manufacturing is a priority for Grundy County. Current prospects are demanding larger and larger power loads, in many cases driven by heavy equipment, data needs and refrigerated buildings. Thanks to a few well positioned, robust ComEd substations, Grundy County is in a position to compete for these quality projects. As an exporter of electricity and provider of power to the PJM grid, Grundy County leads the way in supporting energy intensive users. Illinois is home to six nuclear plants with one located in Grundy County and two within 10 miles of the Grundy County boarder. More than 50% of the state’s electricity comes from the nuclear fleet. Right here in Goose Lake Township, there is a $1.2 billion natural gas plant under construction that also will provide 1,200 MW of power to the grid.

Illinois recently passed legislation to encourage the electric vehicle (EV) market. Grundy County sits in between two EV manufacturers, Rivian in Bloomington and Lion Electric in Joliet. The I-55 corridor is poised to be the new home for suppliers servicing both plants. Recent state legislation also provides resources for electric charging stations at both private businesses and public locations. Further, there is a $4,000 rebate for Illinoisians that purchase EV cars and trucks.

As the challenge to reduce greenhouse gases amplifies, many are looking to green and pink hydrogen to be an important part of the mix. Hydrogen can be made from all types of energy, but green hydrogen uses wind and solar energy while pink hydrogen uses nuclear. The production of hydrogen fuel cells to power heavy manufacturing and the transportation industry are getting better, more economical and available each year. In an effort to accelerate the use of hydrogen, the U.S. Department of Energy is funding hydrogen hubs across the nation. Our region, because of its abundance of energy and concentration of transportation facilities, is an ideal candidate for this development.

Grundy County also is home to a large natural gas fractionation plant and is the terminus of the 2,391 mile Alliance Pipeline. Alliance moves an average of 1.6 billion standard cubic feet of natural gas a day natural gas from Western Canada into the Chicago/Midwest market. As Europe reels from a shortage of natural gas from the conflict with Russia, Grundy County and the U.S. are fortunate to have gas resources to heat our homes and power our businesses.

As energy continues to evolve to meet the needs of the planet and its residents, Grundy County is uniquely situated and ready to take advantage of the new energy frontier.