Grundy County provides COVID-19 update

Grundy County has experienced a significant spike in COVID-19 cases since its last update from the CDC. Its COVID-19 Community Level has been raised to high.

Community Levels are a tool to help communities decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest data. Levels are updated daily and are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, admissions and the total number of new COVID-19 cases.

Recommended steps in a county with a high Community Level are:

Wear a mask indoors in public

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines

Get tested if you have symptoms

Additional precautions may be needed for people at high risk for severe illness

The Health Department has vaccines available for persons five years and older by appointment. Please call 815-941-3404 to schedule. Vaccines for children six months to five years old is expected to be available through the Health Department later this summer.

Local pharmacies and neighboring counties have additional clinic opportunities. Residents may choose to visit vaccine.gov to find a provider administering vaccines to persons of any age.