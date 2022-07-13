5 Things to do in Grundy County: concerts, theater, shopping and more

5 Things To Do

1. Concert on the Courthouse Lawn: 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 14, on the Grundy County Courthouse Lawn, 111 E. Washington St., Morris.

The event is free.

River Road Trio, a local acoustic group will be performing.

2. Flick & Float hosted by the Tomahawk Aquatic Center: 7:30 p.m to 10 p.m. Friday, July 15, at Tomahawk Aquatic Center, 24868 W. Eames St. in Channahon.

Tickets are $7.

Head to the pool and watch ‘Luca’ on the big screen.

3. Junk in the Trunk: 10 a.m to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 17, behind the B.P station on Route 47, 100 Commercial Drive.

A charity flea market where all donations and vendor fees are given to a different charity each month.

This month’s beneficiary is ‘Hands of Dignity’.

Cast members Stephanie Griffin, Brian Pross, Jenn Ketchum, Darren Whaley, and Lhito Camson rehearse for 'Don’t Hug Me' at Morris Theatre Guild July 15-17 and 22-24. Tickets are available at morristheatreguild.org or by calling 815-942-1966. (Courtesy of the Morris Theatre Guild)

4. ‘Don’t Hug Me’ presented by the Morris Theatre Guild: 7:30 p.m. Friday- Saturday July 15-16 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 17. Morris Theatre Guild, 516 W. Illinois Ave. in Morris.

If the summer heat has been depressing, cheer up with this lively musical set in the cool winter of Bunyan Bay, Minnesota. “Don’t Hug Me”

Tickets are available at morristheatreguild.org or by calling 815-942-1966.

5. S’mores in the Garden: 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 14, at the Morris Public Library, 604 Liberty Street in Morris.

Enjoy S’mores with friends. This event is free. Drop by the front desk to register or call 815-942-6880

To learn more, visit morrislibrary.com.

