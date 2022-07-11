Pets of the Week: July 11

The Morris Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week.

Email “Pet of the Week” submissions to news@morrisherald-news.com. Photos should be in jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style, grammar and run as space is available.

Crush is a 1-year-old male. He is very laid-back and loves to sleep. Crush is great with other cats and enjoys children. To meet Crush, visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

Crush is a 1-year-old male. He is very laid-back and loves to sleep. Crush is great with other cats and enjoys children. To meet Crush, visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510.

Sesame is a 2-year-old female. She is loving and affectionate. Sesame would do best in a single family home. For more information on Sesame, visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

Sesame is a 2-year-old female. She is loving and affectionate. Sesame would do best in a single family home. For more information on Sesame, visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510.

Buddy is a 2-year-old male. He is very sweet, but shy around new people. Buddy is playful on his own time and is not a fan of other cats. To meet Buddy, visit visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

Buddy is a 2-year-old male. He is very sweet, but shy around new people. Buddy is playful on his own time and is not a fan of other cats. To meet Buddy, visit visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510.

Mabel is a three-year-old domestic shorthair. She loves attention and affectionate. Mabel is very playful, but she does not do well with other cats. For more information on Mabel, including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

Mabel is a three-year-old domestic shorthair. She loves attention and affectionate. Mabel is very playful, but she does not do well with other cats. For more information on Mabel, including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510.