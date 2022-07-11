Morris Theatre Guild’s Musical ‘Don’t Hug Me’ opens this weekend

Cast members Stephanie Griffin, Brian Pross, Jenn Ketchum, Darren Whaley, and Lhito Camson rehearse for 'Don’t Hug Me' at Morris Theatre Guild July 15-17 and 22-24. Tickets are available at morristheatreguild.org or by calling 815-942-1966. (Courtesy of the Morris Theatre Guild)

MORRIS – If the summer heat has been depressing, cheer up with this lively musical set in the cool winter of Bunyan Bay, Minnesota. “Don’t Hug Me”, book and lyrics by Phil Olson, music by Paul Olson is like “Fargo” meets “The Music Man” (without the blood or the trombones).

Cantankerous bar owner, Gunner Johnson, wants to sell the business and move to Florida. Clara, his wife, and former Winter Carnival Bunyan Queen, wants to stay. Bernice Lundstrom, the pretty waitress, wants to pursue a singing career. Her fiance, Kanute Gunderson, wants her to stay home. It’s a battle of wills, and when a fast-talking salesman, Aarvid Gisselsen, promises to bring romance into their lives through the “magic” of karaoke, all heck breaks loose!

Jenn Ketchum and Darren Whaley discuss selling the bar in 'Don’t Hug Me' at Morris Theatre Guild, July 15-17 and 22-24. Tickets available at morristheatreguild.org. (Courtesy of the Morris Theatre Guild)

Show dates are July 15-17 and 22-24 at Morris Theatre Guild, 516 W. Illinois Ave. in Morris. Tickets are available at morristheatreguild.org or by calling 815-942-1966. With summer heating up, visiting the cooler climate of Minnesota might be just the refreshing break needed.