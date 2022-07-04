Carbon Hill homecoming parade starts with a bang

CARBON HILL - Members of St. Juvin Post 1336 Veterans of Foreign Wars in Coal City kicked off the 72nd Carbon Hill Homecoming parade on Sunday, June 26 with the traditional volley and the lead unit presenting the U.S. flag. St. Juvin members have been doing this as far back as most can remember.

This year’s Carbon Hill Homecoming beer garden crew from left :Earl “Shorty “Fatlan, Commander James “Hoppy” Phillips, Trustee Don Tira, Jr. Vice-Commander Jim Richards, Mike Lareau, Quartermaster/Adjutant Keith Roseland and Chaplin Bill Bomba. (Courtesy of St. Juvin Post 1336)

Post members manned the Beer Garden on Saturday, June 25 as part of their community service commitment and have been doing so for the past few years.

The homecoming, a family friendly event, was well attended with the parade route lined with hundreds standing for the passing of the flag.