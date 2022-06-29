Grundy County provides COVID-19 update

Grundy County’s COVID-19 Community Level has been moved back to “Low” by the CDC approximately one month after being raised to “Medium” on May 24.

The CDC has developed COVID-19 Community Levels as a tool to help communities decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest data. Levels are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, admissions and total numbers of new COVID-19 cases.

The “Low” designation means residents should stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and get tested if they have symptoms.