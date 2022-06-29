Grundy County Fair opens Thursday through Fourth of July

GRUNDY COUNTY — A summer tradition dating back more than a hundred years returns to Grundy County this week: The fair.

Over time, for many, the Grundy County Fair has become an annual custom – featuring entertainment, magic and livestock exhibitions, according to its website.

This year, it’s taking place from Thursday, June 30, through the Fourth of July. There’s a fireworks show on Sunday night, July 3.

The Grundy County Speedway will include Illini State Pullers tractor and truck pulling on Saturday, July 2, and the Carter Memorial Mid-Season Championships on Friday, July 1.

The carnival will be open every day of the fair. It will open at 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday with $25 wristbands. On Saturday, Sunday and Monday, the carnival will open at noon with $25 wristbands good from noon to 4 p.m. After 4 p.m., the rides will be regular price.

The fair will feature ax throwing, which costs $5 for five axes and $8 for 10 axes and is restricted to those 10 and older. Participants will be guided by an ax master, who will help them learn how to throw and practice aim, power and trajectory of their throw. The fair will have axes of different sizes and weights. For information on ax throwing visit, grundycountyfair.org/mobile-axe-throwing.

The fair’s full schedule can be found at grundycountyfair.org/daily-program. Daily highlights include:

6:30 p.m., Thursday: Fair time Bingo in the Dance Hall presented by the Morris American Legion Auxiliary

7 p.m., Friday: The Carter Memorial Midseason Championship

5:30 p.m. Saturday: Illini State Pullers – Truck & Tractor Pull

9:30 p.m. Sunday: The Grundy Bank and city of Morris Fireworks Extravaganza

11:30 a.m. Monday: The “Fair Time” Bags Tournament

The Fireworks Extravaganza, sponsored by Grundy Bank and the city of Morris will begin on Sunday, July 3, in conjunction with music from Buford T. Judd & the Dumptrucks in the dance hall.

For information visit grundycountyfair.org.

What: Grundy County Fair

When: Thursday, June 30 to Monday, July 4

Where: Grundy County Fairgrounds, 8890 Route 47, Morris