Morris Hospital Yorkville Campus adds new primary care provider

The Morris Hospital Yorkville Campus has added board-certified family nurse practitioner Diana Olsen to its team. The Yorkville native serves as a primary care provider for patients of all ages and is currently accepting new patients.

As a family nurse practitioner, Olsen is a resource for routine checkups preventative medicine, immunizations and physicals, illness, injury, nutrition, lifestyle counseling and health risk assessments for patients of all ages. She has 12 years of experience as a registered nurse and four years of experience as a family nurse practitioner in family practice and urgent care settings.

Olsen received her master’s degree in nursing from Lewis University in Romeoville and is ANCC board certified. She also has a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Lewis and a bachelor’s in biology from Northern Illinois University.

The Yorkville Campus offers walk-in convenient care services from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays for patients 12 months and older who have a mild illness or injury. No appointment is needed for convenient care, as patients are seen on a first-come, first-served basis.

Morris Hospital Yorkville Campus is located at 105 Saravanos Drive in Yorkville.