Morris Hospital to host community blood drive July 8

MORRIS — In response to the ongoing blood supply shortage, Morris Hospital will host a blood drive from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, July 8 ,in cooperation with Versiti Blood Center in Conference Rooms 2 and 3 on the lower level of Morris Hospital, 150 W. High St.

Those who donate will be helping replenish the local blood supply as Versiti supplies blood products for Morris Hospital. All blood types are needed.

Blood donors must be 17 years or older, weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good health and free from cold or flu symptoms on the day of donation. In Illinois, 16-year-olds may donate with written approval from a parent or guardian. Donors are required to wear a mask while inside Morris Hospital.

The entire process for donating blood takes about an hour, including registration, a brief medical screening, blood collection and refreshments. Donors should bring a photo ID with proof of age. Those planning to donate should eat a healthy meal and drink plenty of water before donating.

To schedule an appointment, call Morris Hospital at 815-705-7386. Walk-ins are welcome.