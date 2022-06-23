5 Things to do in Grundy County: Summer Fun Days, Yoga, baseball and more

5 Things To Do

1. Lavender and Yoga: 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, June 25, at Nettle Creek Lavender Farm, 8255 Pioneer Road in Morris.

This event is $30 prepaid on eventbrite.com or $40 day of.

Enjoy a 45 minute basic yoga class among the sights and sounds of nature surrounded by the relaxing smell of lavender.

To learn more, visit nettlecreeklavenderfarm.com.

2. Summer Fun Days: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 26, in the 200 to 300 Block of Liberty Street in Morris.

This event is free. Enjoy a day of family fun with live bands, food trucks and games.

Downtown shops will open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Music is from 2 to 5 p.m. on the corner of Liberty and Main.

3. All-American Country Fair: 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at Godley Park, 500 South Kankakee St. in Godley.

This event is free. Enjoy music, games, and food. Fireworks display at dusk.

To learn more, visit godleypark.com/special-events.

4. Morris Community Night at Joliet Slammers Stadium: Game begins at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 23, at Duly Health and Care Field at 1 Mayor Art Schultz Drive in Joliet.

Enjoy a night of baseball with the family. Morris Mayor Chris Brown will throw the first pitch, the Morris Color Guard will present the nation’s colors.

Tickets are still available.

5. Family Game Night hosted by Tomahawk Aquatic Center: 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 24, at Tomahawk Aquatic Center, 24868 W. Eames St. in Channahon.

Tickets are $7. Enjoy swimming and play giant Jenga, dominoes and more.