Coal City local recognized for award-winning poster design

Graphic Design and Production Associate for Allegra and Coal City resident Megan Leleniewski was recently recognized for her graphic work as a winner of an international poster design competition sponsored by leading franchise network Alliance Franchise Brands.

Leleniewski was recognized as a finalist in the Alliance Franchise Brands Poster Contest for their 2022 annual convention in Minnesota. She drew inspiration from the scenery of Minnesota, highlighting a silhouette of the state’s welcome sign surrounded by trees and a sunny background with details encapsulating the state’s The Spoon sculpture and the Split Rock Lighthouse. The poster was completed with a textured, paper-cut look.