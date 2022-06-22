June 22, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsCoronavirusOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

Coal City local recognized for award-winning poster design

By Shaw Local News Network
Graphic Design and Production Associate for Allegra and Coal City resident Megan Leleniewski was recently recognized for her graphic work as a winner of an international poster design competition sponsored by leading franchise network Alliance Franchise Brands.

Graphic Design and Production Associate for Allegra and Coal City resident Megan Leleniewski was recently recognized for her graphic work as a winner of an international poster design competition sponsored by leading franchise network Alliance Franchise Brands. (Provided by All Points PR)

Graphic Design and Production Associate for Allegra and Coal City resident Megan Leleniewski was recently recognized for her graphic work as a winner of an international poster design competition sponsored by leading franchise network Alliance Franchise Brands.

Leleniewski was recognized as a finalist in the Alliance Franchise Brands Poster Contest for their 2022 annual convention in Minnesota. She drew inspiration from the scenery of Minnesota, highlighting a silhouette of the state’s welcome sign surrounded by trees and a sunny background with details encapsulating the state’s The Spoon sculpture and the Split Rock Lighthouse. The poster was completed with a textured, paper-cut look.

Morris