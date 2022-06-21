LyondellBasell Morris plant presented with top safety awards

The LyondellBasell Morris Plant has announced it has received two safety awards presented by the American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers. The Distinguished Safety Award and the Innovation Award.

The Distinguished Safety Award is the highest honor presented by the AFPM and it given to the top sites with outstanding safety performance, program innovation and safety leadership. To meet the criteria of Distinguished Safety Award, each location must undergo a rigorous screening process.

The Innovation Award recognized petrochemical facilities that have unique and innovative programs or practices that effectively improve the site’s safety performance for either occupational or process safety.