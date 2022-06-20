Pets of the Week: June 20

The Morris Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week.

Billy is a 3-year-old domestic shorthair. He is very outgoing and playful. He has been front declawed and would do best in a single-family home. To meet Billy, visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

Jafar is a 1-year-old domestic shorthair. He is shy upon first meeting, but quickly turns playful. Jafar would make a great addition to any family. For more information on Jafar, including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

Cookie Crisp is a 1-year-old domestic shorthair. She loves attention, but only on her own time. For more information on Cookie Crisp, including including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

Leah is a 4- month-old domestic shorthair. She is very shy around new people, but enjoys playing with her toys. She gets along with other cats and do well in a family home. For more information on Leah, including including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

