June 20, 2022
Shaw Local
Immaculate Conception School announces third trimester honor roll

By Shaw Local News Network
Immaculate Conception School of Morris has announced its third trimester high honor roll and honor roll for the 2021-22 school year.

Fifth grade high honor: Levi Gehris, Moira Wills, Broden McNichols, Camden Synoracki, Patricia Thiel, Caleb Bizzoto, Elise Cherven, Mallory Munsell, Skeeter Rogers, Sydney Thornton

Fifth grade honor: Michael Bizzoto, Anthony Boblak, Ronald Cockream, Joshua Costa, Russel Rogers

Sixth grade high honor: Ryan Resar, Braden Wickkiser

Sixth grade honor: Zachary Hammer, Alex Mote, Austin Perry, Josie Walsh

Seventh grade high honor: Mia Frias, Estafany Gonzalez-Guerrero, Juliet Mueller, Adrienne Cherven, Diego Cisneros, Jocelyn Mendez, Ivette Sedano, Maddie Wills

Seventh grade honor: Joshua Munsell, Isabella Smego-Layne, Ethan Smith

Eighth grade high honor: Caitlin Gile, Madeline Hamer, Hayden McGhee, Lily Mueller, Jonathan Zarbock, Aydan Garcia, Brady Harris, Murray McNichol, Eric Ramos

Eighth grade honor: Hunter Quick, Jax Wiers

