Immaculate Conception School announces third trimester honor roll

Immaculate Conception School of Morris has announced its third trimester high honor roll and honor roll for the 2021-22 school year.
Fifth grade high honor: Levi Gehris, Moira Wills, Broden McNichols, Camden Synoracki, Patricia Thiel, Caleb Bizzoto, Elise Cherven, Mallory Munsell, Skeeter Rogers, Sydney Thornton
Fifth grade honor: Michael Bizzoto, Anthony Boblak, Ronald Cockream, Joshua Costa, Russel Rogers
Sixth grade high honor: Ryan Resar, Braden Wickkiser
Sixth grade honor: Zachary Hammer, Alex Mote, Austin Perry, Josie Walsh
Seventh grade high honor: Mia Frias, Estafany Gonzalez-Guerrero, Juliet Mueller, Adrienne Cherven, Diego Cisneros, Jocelyn Mendez, Ivette Sedano, Maddie Wills
Seventh grade honor: Joshua Munsell, Isabella Smego-Layne, Ethan Smith
Eighth grade high honor: Caitlin Gile, Madeline Hamer, Hayden McGhee, Lily Mueller, Jonathan Zarbock, Aydan Garcia, Brady Harris, Murray McNichol, Eric Ramos
Eighth grade honor: Hunter Quick, Jax Wiers