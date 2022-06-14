New legislation expands access to high school dual credit courses

More high school students can now receive high school credits from a dual credit program thanks to legislation sponsored by Illinois State Senator Sue Rezin, which was recently signed into law.

House Bill 5506 amends the state’s Dual Credit Quality Act to provide that a partnership agreement between a community college and a school district shall allow high school students who may not meet the community college’s academic eligibility requirement to enroll in their dual credit course to receive high school credits. High schools are required to establish procedures to notify students enrolled in dual credit courses if they are eligible for both college and high school credits or just a high school credit.

The legislation requires school districts and community colleges to annually assess disaggregated data pertaining to the dual credit enrollment, completion, subsequent post-secondary enrollment and performance. Additionally, institutions shall notify its faculty within 15 days of entering or renewing a partnership agreement.