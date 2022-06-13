Two Morris residents crowned at Illinois Sunburst State Pageant

Abigail Wiley, age 5, and Brynn Hofreiter, age 18, were crowned at the Illinois Sunburst State Pageant in Bloomington on May 29, 2022.

Wiley was crowned Age 5-27 Overall Princess, taking top honors in Red, White and Blue Wear, Swimsuit, School Wear, Top Model Face, Beauty Wear, Talent, Best Hair, Best Dressed, Overall Photogenic, Portfolio, Composite and Overall Mail-in Photo.

Hofreiter was crowned Age 5-27 Overall Queen, taking top honors in Red, White and Blue Wear, Swimsuit, School Wear, Top Model Face, Beauty Wear, Best Hair, Best Dressed, Prettiest Eyes, Best Personality, Photogenic and Composite Categories.

Both Wiley and Hofreiter have been awarded modeling contracts because of their success in pageantry.