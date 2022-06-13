Pets of the Week: June 13

The Morris Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week.

Email “Pet of the Week” submissions to news@morrisherald-news.com. Photos should be in jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style, grammar and run as space is available.

Wiley is a one-year-old domestic shorthair tabby. He is very outgoing, and playful. Wiley gets along with other cats and would be a great addition to any family. To meet Wiley, visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

Jemima is a three- year-old buff and white domestic shorthair. She is a sweet and playful. Jemima plays well with other cats and is good with children. For more information on Jemima, including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

Mabel is a three-year-old domestic shorthair. She loves attention and affectionate. Mabel is very playful, but she does not do well with other cats. For more information on Mabel, including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Maribeth Wilson)

