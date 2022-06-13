Morris Hospital Foundation awards healthcare scholarships

The Morris Hospital Foundation recently awarded 10 scholarships to area students who are pursuing education in healthcare-related fields.

Jenna Emmons and Jennifer Lee of Coal City and Chase Wasielewski of Morris were each awarded a $1,000 Rlucio Family Healthcare Scholarship, established by retired Morris Hospital surgeon Dr. Ed Relucio and his wife, Marizon. Emmons is currently completing a Bachelor of Science in Nursing at the University of St. Francis in Joliet and Wasielewski will pursue a Bachelor of Science in Nursing at the University of South Alabama. Lee is completing an Associates of Applied Science at Hibbing Community College in Minnesota to become a Medical Laboratory Technician.

Taylor Breyman, Amanda Tessone and Mackenzie Zweeres, all of Morris, each received a $1,000 Carol Harrington Endowed Scholarship, named in honor of Morris Hospital’s former Vice President of Patient Care Services, who died in 2008 after 43 years of service. All three are pursuing Bachelor of Sciences in Nursing degrees. Breyman is attending Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Tessone is attending Chamberlain University and Zweeres is attending Florida Atlantic University this fall.

The $4,000 Betty J. Sterritt Nursing Scholarship was awarded to Alyssa Schultz of Morris, who will by purusing her Bachelor of Science in Nursing at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville this fall. The scholarship was established by the Sterritt family in memory of late Morris Hospital 2 South Nurse Manager Betty Sterritt.

The Morris Hospital Foundation also awards three $1,000 scholarships annually to Morris Hospital employees and their dependents who are pursuing an education in healthcare. This year’s recipients are Bryce Claypool of Morris, Krista Runchey of Morris and Amy Skubic of Coal City.

The Foundation awards the healthcare scholarships annually. Applications for the 2023 scholarships will be available in February 2023.