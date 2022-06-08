Local industry hires summer interns from area high schools

GRUNDY - A kickoff breakfast was held to formally recognize and congratulate the 25 students selected for the 2022 Grundy County Internship Program. Nancy Norton, President and CEO of the GEDC opened the event by thanking the businesses, students, and educators in attendance.

Dr. Kent Bugg, Superintendent of Coal City Unit District #1, and Sarah Jane Wrightson, Manager of Rehabilitation Services at Morris Hospital, also addressed the students and discussed the benefits and opportunities that will be afforded to them as part of this program. Bugg challenged students to take advantage of the opportunity, while Wrightson addressed the value of the program to local businesses taking part in the program.

Senator Rezin emphasized that the students should take pride in being chosen for this opportunity, and that the internships offer a chance to gain meaningful professional work experience and learn more about the many different employment options within Grundy County.

The 25 paid internships this year are with 11 different companies, offering a diverse set of opportunities for local students. The program began in 2013 with just 12 internships and 3 companies. The program continues to become more competitive as over 60 students applied for the positions.

The Grundy County Internship Program was based on a mutual desire expressed by leaders in education and industry to highlight local employment opportunities and retain local talent in Grundy County. Senator Rezin and the GEDC partnered with local industry and education to launch the program in 2013.



