5 things to do in Grundy County: Cruise night, movie in the park, music festival and more

5 Things To Do

1. 3 French Hens Market: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at Jennifer’s Garden 555 Gore Road Morris.

The event is $5 a person. Kids 12 and younger are free.

Shop antiques, artisans, fresh produce, baked good, handcrafted items and more.

To learn more visit the3frenchhensmarket.com.

2. Movie in the park hosted by the Channahon Park District: 8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 9, at Henneberry Park 26446 W. Deer Path, Channahon.

The movie Space Jam will be free and start at sunset.

3. Brown Bag Friday Hot Dog Eating Contest hosted by Grundy Bank: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, June 10, on Grundy County Courthouse lawn 111 E. Washington Street in Morris.

The hotdog eating contest kicks off at 12:30 p.m. The contestant who eats the most hotdogs in two minutes will receive $250 from Grundy Bank for the charity of their choice.

Mary Phelan Pfeifer will provide live entertainment from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

4. Gebhard Woods Dulcimer & Traditional Music Festival: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Saturday, June 11 to Sunday, June 12 at Goold Park 308 Northern Avenue Morris.

Suggested gate donations are $10 a day per adult.

Enjoy contemporary acoustic and roots music.

To learn more, visit gebharddulcimer.org.

5. Morris Cruise Night: 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 11, in downtown Morris. Only cruise night participants will be able to park on Liberty Street.

The minimal registration fee for care owners to display their cars is $10, entry closes at 8 p.m.

The public is free to enjoy these classic cars at no cost.

The beneficiary is the Morris Police Benevolent Society. 50/50 raffle tickets are six for $5 or $1 each.

To learn more, visit morriscruisenight.com.