Pets of the Week: June 6

The Morris Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week.

Email “Pet of the Week” submissions to news@morrisherald-news.com. Photos should be in jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style, grammar and run as space is available.

Daisy is a five-year-old black pit bull terrier. She is very energetic and loves to play. She came to the Grundy County Animal Shelter two months ago with her brother and she is very affectionate. Daisy loves to run and would make a good addition to a family. For additional information on Daisy , including adoption fees please visit https://www.grundyco.org/animal-control/. All animals are spayed/neutered, rabies vaccine, microchipped, de-wormed, distemper combo, and flea protection. (Maribeth Wilson)

This two-month-old tabby was born at the Grundy County Animal Shelter. He has not been given a name and he is bashful at first. He is playful and loving. For additional information, including adoption fees please visit https://www.grundyco.org/animal-control/. All animals are spayed/neutered, rabies vaccine, microchipped, de-wormed, distemper combo, and flea protection. (Maribeth Wilson)

This two-month-old black domestic shorthair has not been given a name, as he was born at the Grundy County Animal Shelter. He is very playful and wants love and attention. For additional information, including adoption fees please visit https://www.grundyco.org/animal-control/. All animals are spayed/neutered, rabies vaccine, microchipped, de-wormed, distemper combo, and flea protection.