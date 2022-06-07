fForest Fest kicks off summer in Morris

MORRIS – With summer in full swing, Morris celebrated its inaugural fForest Fest featuring live entertainment, food trucks, yoga under the trees and kids activities.

The fForest Fest drew more than 4,000 people, organizers said. It featured The Tossers, The Homeless Gospel Choir, Run Forest Run, Andrew David Weber and Band and Liam Kyle Cahill.

The Tossers is “Irish drinking music for punk rockers with a touch of folk.” The Homeless Gospel Choir is a “folk-punk band based out of Pittsburgh that sings songs revolving around the topics of politics, inclusion and mental health.” Run Forrest Run is “best known as the best ‘90s tribute cover band in the Chicago area.” Andrew David Weber and Band is a “multi instrumentalist with an amazing voice, best known for his work with Whiskey of the Damned,” and Liam Kyle Cahill is best known as a “nomadic troubadour,” according to the fForest Fest website.

Michele Arana, of Joliet, owner of Internode and Greenery and Home sells greenery at Saturday's fForest Fest at Goold Park. (Maribeth Wilson)

The festival offered numerous activities for children including including henna, face painting, crafts and macrame. A build your own Play-Doh station and a kids scavenger hunt was offered as well.

“There is a lot a fun stuff to do with my kids and it is perfect weather for it. The music is good. It’s a good place to bring the family and hang out for the day. The music is good and there is a lot of different shops,” said Eric Backus of Coal City.

More than 200 vendors from all across the midwest participated in the festival selling numerous items from homemade soaps and crystals to vintage clothing and records.

Bella's Creations owned by Lucy Baker, sells handmade crafts at fForest Fest on Saturday. (Maribeth Wilson)

Allison Cabay, owner of Ember Tree, traveled from Bettendorf, Iowa, to sell her homemade organic soaps.

“It sounded like an awesome event. I heard about the music and food trucks and it sounded like a great location. I always wanted to expand and this is only a few hours so I thought I would give it a try and it has been great. People can come out and find all sorts of things to do,” Cabay said.

The event also was a hub for several charity events, with 10 different organizations raising money for charity.

Stacy Olson, the owner of True North, said a live auction during the event raised $1,600 the I&M clean-up coalition in Morris.

“We were thrilled with how the event went. The people, the bands and the vendors,” Olson said. “Everyone was so nice and had a great time.”