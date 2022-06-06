Grundy County property tax bills mailed

Grundy County Treasurer Todd Koehn has mailed the 2021 payable in 2022 property tax bills. The first installment for property taxes will be due July 6 and the second installment will be due September 6. Tax bills, amounts, assessed values and the ability to print and pay tax bills online are available on the county’s website, www.grundycountyil.gov/treasurer.

Property tax payments can be made online, by mail, by phone at 888-979-3823, at the Treasurer’s drop box outside of the Sheriff’s Department, at participating local banks or in person at the Treasurer’s office inside the Grundy County Courthouse. Participating banks are OSB Community Bank, Grundy Bank, American Commercial Bank and Trust, First National Bank, Busey Bank, CIBC, Morris Building & Loan, First Midwest Bank, First Federal Savings, Midland, Heartland and Bank of Pontiac.

All major credit cards are accepted through October 28 and electronic checks will be accepted through October 14.

Any payments received October 1 or later must be paid in cash, cashier’s check, credit card or money order. No personal checks or business checks will be accepted after October 1. Late payments will incur a state mandated 1.5 percent penalty per month.