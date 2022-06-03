St. Juvin Post 1336 VFW marks Memorial Day

COAL CITY - St. Juvin Post members assembled at Coal City’s historic Intermediate School, formally Coal City Township High School and home of the Community Veterans Memorial, for the community Memorial Day observance.

Post members fired the traditional volley followed by the placing the ceremonial wreath and Taps played by Pete Bianchetta.

Post Life Member Jack Micetich read the names of those 24 veterans, members of the community, who Abraham Lincoln spoke of as “giving the last full measure of devotion”. Post members were assisted by Coal City Boy Scout Troops 466 and 444 in placement of the wreath and raising the colors and the service flags to full staff at 12 noon.

About 75 members of the community attended the observance.

This year’s observance had two new features. Last fall two new flag poles and flags were added to the memorial one for the newly formed Space Force and for the WWII Merchant Marine. There are at least 3 Merchant Mariners listed on the memorial. Funds for this addition were from the Community Veterans Memorial Fund held by the Coal City Bank 85 S Broadway St. and administered by St. Juvin Post 1336. Donations to the Memorial Fund are always welcome and are only used to maintain and improve the memorial.