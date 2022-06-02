Pulling Together for our Economic Future

The adage “we work best when we work together,” rings true for economic development in general, but it is especially true for Grundy County in recent years. Looking back and looking to the future, strategic partnerships and a collaborative, regional approach have been and will continue to be key in fostering a healthy, robust economy.

Regional collaboration

At the Grundy Economic Development Council (GEDC) and the Chamber of Commerce’s recent annual dinner, the #SaveDresden coalition was awarded the 2021 Partnership of the Year Award. The coalition included the GEDC, the Grundy County Chamber, public taxing districts, small and large businesses, organized labor and residents. The results that the #SaveDresden coalition was able to achieve speak to the power of a coordinated, team approach in confronting a daunting challenge. Our local legislators continue to attest that the bill that would eventually keep the area’s nuclear power plants operational was completely “dead.” Thanks to the resolute collaboration and efforts of the coalition, the bill was resurrected, the nuclear plants remain open, and we now have more time to plan for the energy future of our region.

Nuclear Host Community Economic Resiliency Grant application

This hard-won time is being used to pursue avenues which will allow our area to operate from a future position of preparedness. In partnership with the Grundy Chamber of Commerce and in collaboration with the county of Grundy, the GEDC has applied for the Nuclear Host Community Economic Resiliency Grant through the U.S. Economic Development Administration. If awarded, this grant will provide a bridge toward economic resiliency and diversity. Dresden Station is a large economic presence in our region and this grant will assist local communities in developing additional sources of investment and job creation. A decision regarding the grant application is expected this summer, and community stakeholders continue to operate proactively as we collaborate to plot the path forward.

Grundy County Transportation Planning Grant

Another coordinated effort to ensure a safer and better future in Grundy County is the cooperation between community and county leaders to develop a comprehensive, data-driven Transportation Plan for Grundy County. A multijurisdictional team of local representatives has applied for a planning and research grant through the Illinois Department of Transportation. This grant will, if awarded, enable the county and participating municipalities to make data-driven decisions regarding priority infrastructure projects and high-impact transportation corridors. A cooperative approach is central to moving residents and commerce safely through the county since none of our communities exist on islands. Growth in one Grundy County community inevitably impacts neighboring communities, and meaningful coordination when planning investments in the roads and pathways which connect us all represents a “way of doing business” which will continue to serve our county well into the future.

Statewide collaboration

This same emphasis on cooperation for shared successes also extends beyond the borders of our county. Intersect Illinois, a state-level economic development public/private partnership, collaborates with local economic development organizations such as the GEDC, as well as with private companies seeking new locations across the county.

Intersect is working to challenge the old narrative that frames Illinois as a challenging environment for business. Coordinated efforts and significant investments from the state are increasingly making Illinois an attractive place for businesses to start and grow. Intersect Illinois is leading the charge in sharing the facts about our state:

Illinois is the 18th-largest economy in the world and boasts the fifth-largest GDP in the nation.

It hosts more than 2,000 international industry leaders as well as 1.2 million small businesses.

37 Fortune 500 companies are headquartered in Illinois.

Chicago is the world’s third-largest intermodal port.

Illinois has a labor force of nearly 6.5 million people who are highly skilled and educated. Exceeding national averages, one third of Illinois’ workforce holds a bachelor’s degree or higher.

The University of Illinois system graduates more engineers each year than Stanford, MIT and CalTech combined.

Effectively telling Illinois’ positive story is everyone’s job. Grundy County knows how to bring varied stakeholders to the table to achieve ambitious objectives. This same coordinated approach at the state level is an encouraging indication of good things to come.