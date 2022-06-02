Local Physician earns board certification in addiction medicine

Dr. Jennifer Thomas, a family medicine physician with Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers, has received certification in addiction medicine, signifying her specialized knowledge in treating addiction and substance abuse disorders.

Dr. Thomas received certification as part of the Illinois Society of Addiction Medicine’s program that supported five Illinois physicians in becoming board certified in addiction medicine by the American Board of Preventative Medicine. As part of the program, she also earned fellow designation with the American Society of Addiction Medicine.

Already board certified in family medicine, Dr. Thomas has served as Medical Director of the Morris Hospital Integrated Behavioral Health Program since 2019. As a double board certified family medicine physician and addiction specialist, Dr. Thomas is now able to diagnose patients in the primary care setting and treat them quicker if they have mild to moderate Substance Use Disorder. Treatment for many mild-to-moderate use disorders can take place in an outpatient setting with evidence-based medications, along with psychotherapy and counseling. While substance use disorders classified as severe may require a referral to an impatient treatment center, a provider like Dr. Thomas can provide long-term management following inpatient treatment.

Dr. Thomas sees patients at the Braidwood Healthcare Center of Morris Hospital, 389 E. Main St. in Braidwood, and at the Gardner Healthcare Center of Morris Hospital, 409 N. Route 53 in Gardner.