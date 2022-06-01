Coal City schools superintendent retires after 17 years

COAL CITY – After 17 years, Kent Bugg has completed his last school year as the Coal City School District 1 superintendent. His last day will be July 1.

“I hope people know how much I love this district. I had a really unique experience here in that most superintendents don’t stay for 17 years,” said Bugg.

“I never had a desire to go anywhere else, once I started here. I love this place. I love these people,” he said.

One of Bugg’s goals as superintendent was never to be satisfied with any improvements the district would be able to make. He always strove to be better.

“From the first day I took over, we were never going to be satisfied with the status quo here. I’m a huge believer in continuous improvement. That as an organization, as an individual, you have to continue to try to get better,” Bugg said.

When Bugg took over as superintendent, the Coal City school district was struggling academically. The first year, a curriculum and assessment system was set up, Advanced Placement courses were added and more students attended the Grundy Area Vocational Center.

“I am really proud of where we’ve come from academically. We went from being on an academic watch list to being one of the highest-performing school districts in the county and region,” Bugg said.

The district started running its own special education program, so the district was able to keep more students in-house.

In his second year as superintendent, Bugg helped push through a $45 million referendum to build a new early childhood education center. The center ensures that both students and parents get a great start in the school district, Bugg said.

The district was also able to add 14 classrooms, a gym, a chorus, a band room, and changed the athletic facilities outside. However, for Bugg the most important addition to the district was the performing arts districts.

Coal City has become known for its performing arts program, having two students perform in the 2022 All-State production of “Cabaret” and three students nominated for 2022 Illinois High School Musical Theatre Awards.

“One of my goals when I took over was to have athletics and fine arts coexist. I wanted our kids in a school our size to be able to be in athletics, but also be able to perform in the musical without having to choose between the two things,” Bugg said.

Coal City now has multiple kids who excel in both athletics and fine arts. Bugg’s impact has lead the district to dedicate the Coal City Performing Arts Center in his name.

“I’m humbled. There were a lot of people involved in making that a reality. When we went out for the referendum, the theater was a nonnegotiable for me, so I’m honored. If there were any place I could put my name in the school, the theater would be it,” said Bugg.

Bugg is most thankful for the community he was able to serve and the support the community has offered his family during his time as superintendent.

“You can’t put a price tag on the kind of love and support my daughter and my family got from not just the school district, but the entire community,” Bugg said.

“I owe everything I have to this place and I just hope people know that,” he said.