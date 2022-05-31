Immaculate Conception holds commencement for 132nd graduating class

The commencement ceremony for the Class of 2022, the 132nd graduating class of Immaculate Conception Catholic School in Morris, was held during a 7 p.m. liturgy on Thursday, May 19.

Members of the ICS Class of 2022 are Aydan Ramiro Garcia, Caitlin Therese Gile, Madeline Grace Harner, Brady Scott Harris, Hayden Weiss McGhee, Murray McNichol, Lily Katherine Mueller, Hunter Louis Quick, Eric James Ramos, Jaxen Joseph Wiers and Jonathan James Zarbock.

McNichol presented the first reading at the ceremony, Gile read the second and intercessions were read by Garcia. Gift-bearers for the presentation were Harner, Mueller, Ramos and Wiers. American Legion Awards were presented to Mueller and Zarbock. American Citizenship Awards were presented to Gile, Hamer, McGhee and Ramos.

President’s Education Awards were presented to Garcia, Gile, Hamer, Harris, McNichol, Mueller and Zarbock. These students were recognized for having maintained a 3.5 GPA and scoring in the 80th percentile on standardized tests in their seventh and eighth grade years.